Panthers' Cam Newton: Spotted in walking boot
Newton was spotted in a walking boot after Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Newton's foot injury is unknown at this time, though head coach Ron Rivera should provide an update after talking to team doctors.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left ankle at New England in preseason play. It's the same ankle that was...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...