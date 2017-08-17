Panthers' Cam Newton: Status TBD for Saturday

Head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Newton (shoulder) will be evaluated Friday, after which a determination will be made on his availability for Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton has only recently been cleared to throw in team drills but was unable to do so Thursday during a joint practice with the Titans. The Panthers could be playing coy with their upcoming opponent, but more than likely he's sticking to the plan of the team's medical and training staffs. If Newton doesn't suit up this weekend, Derek Anderson will get the start before giving way to Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert.