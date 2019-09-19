Panthers' Cam Newton: Status to be revealed Friday
Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that the Panthers will have a better feeling about Newton's (foot) status for Week 3 on Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
For the second day in a row, Newton focused on rehab and attended meetings, missing practice in the process. He seems to be trending in the wrong direction, but the fact that the team hasn't ruled him out just yet leaves a glimmer of hope he'll be available Sunday in Arizona. If the Panthers ultimately keep Newton on the sideline this weekend, Kyle Allen will assume QB duties.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Sidelined at practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Week 3 status up in air•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Using walking boot•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Foot injury confirmed by GM•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Foot injury clouds Week 3 status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...