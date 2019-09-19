Panthers' Cam Newton: Status to be revealed Friday

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that the Panthers will have a better feeling about Newton's (foot) status for Week 3 on Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

For the second day in a row, Newton focused on rehab and attended meetings, missing practice in the process. He seems to be trending in the wrong direction, but the fact that the team hasn't ruled him out just yet leaves a glimmer of hope he'll be available Sunday in Arizona. If the Panthers ultimately keep Newton on the sideline this weekend, Kyle Allen will assume QB duties.