Panthers' Cam Newton: Still getting timing back

According to coach Ron Rivera, Newton appeared rusty in Sunday's season opener due to his timing being off at this stage in his return from offseason shoulder surgery, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton misfired on 10 of his first 15 attempts, including a wide-open, would-be touchdown to Ed Dickson during the second quarter. While that miss was his most notable, Rivera said Newton rushed his throw, which harps back to timing issues. For someone that played just one preseason drive, some rust was to be expected from Newton. To his credit, he completed his last nine downfield passing attempts, showing gradual improvement he'll hope carries over to Week 2's matchup against the Bills. Along with that, fantasy owners should pleased by the fact Rivera said Newton's shoulder checked out healthy following Sunday's contest.