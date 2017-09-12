Panthers' Cam Newton: Still getting timing back
According to coach Ron Rivera, Newton appeared rusty in Sunday's season opener due to his timing being off at this stage in his return from offseason shoulder surgery, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton misfired on 10 of his first 15 attempts, including a wide-open, would-be touchdown to Ed Dickson during the second quarter. While that miss was his most notable, Rivera said Newton rushed his throw, which harps back to timing issues. For someone that played just one preseason drive, some rust was to be expected from Newton. To his credit, he completed his last nine downfield passing attempts, showing gradual improvement he'll hope carries over to Week 2's matchup against the Bills. Along with that, fantasy owners should pleased by the fact Rivera said Newton's shoulder checked out healthy following Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Makes it through healthy•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Erratic in season opener•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Suits up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Questionable for Week 1, but expected to play•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Without restrictions heading into Week 1•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play Thursday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...