Panthers' Cam Newton: Still has some limitations

Coach Ron Rivera relayed Newton has been under a "pitch count" in the early days of training camp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rivera's comments come one day removed from quarterbacks coach Scott Turner telling Steve Reed of the Associated Press that Newton has "no limitations." Considering Rivera's standing, we'll take his word for it, but Newton has been seen slinging it to all areas of the field, including a number of deep balls, during the first two days of camp. Although such activity indicates his right throwing shoulder is close to 100 percent, it wouldn't surprise if Newton has yet to be unleashed fully with the regular season still more than six weeks in the future.