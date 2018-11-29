Panthers' Cam Newton: Still limited at practice

Newton (shoulder) remained limited at Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The typical cap on Newton's practice reps is extending into a second day, so he has just one more session to earn a "full" tag and officially get cleared for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Assuming he does, per usual, he'll be facing a Buccaneers defense that he already shredded for 247 yards (9.9 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns Week 9.

