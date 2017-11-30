Panthers' Cam Newton: Still limited Thursday

Newton (thumb/shoulder) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

On Wednesday, Newton described his right thumb as "a little tender." During the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, though, he wasn't wearing the fingerless glove that he used a week ago, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. While Newton didn't take part in all portions of practice, head coach Ron Rivera told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com that the quarterback's grip has improved and "the spirals are coming out tight, so that's a good thing." Considering the progress made by Newton, it wouldn't surprise if he enters the weekend without an injury designation.