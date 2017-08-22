Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Still on track for Thursday

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Newton (shoulder) is still on track to play in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton increased his practice involvement Monday and followed it up with another promising session Tuesday, setting him up to make what likely will be his only appearance of the preseason. The Panthers don't seem concerned about their quarterback's Week 1 status, but the team still hopes to get him at least a series or two in a game setting before the results count.

