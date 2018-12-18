Panthers' Cam Newton: Struggles in another narrow defeat

Newton completed 16 of 29 passes for 131 yards and an interception in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints. He also rushed five times for 15 yards.

Newton turned in another disappointing performance as Carolina lost its sixth straight game. Although he entered Monday's contest without an injury designation, it's worth wondering whether Newton's banged-up throwing shoulder impacted his play. The quarterback posted season lows in passing yards, yards per attempt (4.52) and completion percentage (55.2), and finished with no touchdowns and an interception for the second game in a row. Even worse, Newton's pick came in the red zone just before halftime, erasing a valuable scoring opportunity. With minimal production on the ground as well, Newton approaches his Week 16 matchup against the Falcons in an obvious slump.