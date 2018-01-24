Panthers' Cam Newton: Suffered knee injury in playoffs
Newton suffered a knee injury during the Panthers' playoff loss to the Saints that will require offseason rehab, but no surgery, ESPN.com reports.
Per the Charlotte Observer, an MRI of Newton's knee the day after the Panthers' wild-card loss to the Saints revealed ligament and cartilage damage, as well as "very extensive swelling." This injury nugget surfaced in conjunction with the league's determination that the Panthers did not did not violate the NFL's concussion protocol relative to their assessment of Newton during the Jan. 7 tilt. In addition to his knee issue, Newton also suffered an eye injury during the contest, but according to the league's findings, he did not sustain a concussion. In any case, the QB will now have the entire offseason to recover from his aches and pains, though it will be worth monitoring his status once the Panthers resume on-field activities in order to see if he is past his knee woes at that time.
