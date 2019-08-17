Panthers' Cam Newton: Suiting up Thursday
Coach Ron Rivera said Newton will play Thursday in New England, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton has remained on the sidelines in street clothes through the first two stages of exhibition season, but Rivera has given him the all-clear to be under center for an undetermined amount of time in the Panthers' third preseason game. It remains to be seen if Christian McCaffrey will join Newton in the backfield as the offense revs up for the regular season. Newton's throwing motion also will be of interest after he dealt with a right shoulder injury in the second half of last season and spent much of the offseason recovering from surgery to address the issue.
