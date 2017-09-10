Panthers' Cam Newton: Suits up Sunday
Newton (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
As expected, the Panthers' top QB is good to go in Week 1. The 28-year-old signal-caller hasn't suffered any setbacks with his surgically repaired shoulder, and while it may take a bit of time for him to regain his top form after having his workload limited throughout the offseason/training camp, a nice bounce-back season on Newton's part is plausible, health permitting.
