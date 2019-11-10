Panthers' Cam Newton: Surgery now being considered
The Panthers are now considering surgery to address the Lisfranc injury in Newton's left foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Newton previously was expected to focus on rehab instead of undergoing a procedure, but it appears the Panthers are considering a different plan of attack. Such a decision will be made in the next two weeks, at which point he'd embark on a recovery of 8-to-10 weeks on the short end, and three months at the most. If surgery is ordered up, Newton should be healthy by the time the new league year starts in early March. He has one year remaining on his contract for $18.6 million -- i.e. an eminently tradable number -- so his fate could be contingent on how Kyle Allen fares the rest of the season.
