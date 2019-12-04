Panthers' Cam Newton: Surgery on tap next week
Interim coach Perry Fewell confirmed Newton will undergo surgery next week to address the Lisfranc injury in his left foot, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
A procedure has been hinted at since early November, so it seemed to be a matter of time before Newton went under the knife. According to Rodrigue, the surgery is "relatively simple," namely a "tightening of the Lisfranc area." Newton's recovery timeline is to be determined but could be as few as 8-to-10 weeks and potentially 6-to-9 months. Depending on how the rehab process treats Newton, he may be able to pass a physical when the new league year kicks off in early March. Notably, the Panthers can save $19.1 million in salary cap if they opt to trade or release Newton, who has one year remaining on his current contract.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ready for surgery•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Surgery now being considered•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Out again Week 10•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: IR stint not ruled out•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely to avoid surgery, still no timeline•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 QB Preview: Stash Manning?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.
-
12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...