Panthers' Cam Newton: Surgery on tap next week

Interim coach Perry Fewell confirmed Newton will undergo surgery next week to address the Lisfranc injury in his left foot, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

A procedure has been hinted at since early November, so it seemed to be a matter of time before Newton went under the knife. According to Rodrigue, the surgery is "relatively simple," namely a "tightening of the Lisfranc area." Newton's recovery timeline is to be determined but could be as few as 8-to-10 weeks and potentially 6-to-9 months. Depending on how the rehab process treats Newton, he may be able to pass a physical when the new league year kicks off in early March. Notably, the Panthers can save $19.1 million in salary cap if they opt to trade or release Newton, who has one year remaining on his current contract.