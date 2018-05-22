Panthers' Cam Newton: Taking part in OTAs

Newton (knee) is throwing passes Tuesday at the start of OTAs, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton suffered ligament and cartilage damage in his right knee during a Jan. 7 playoff loss to the Saints, but he never left the game and finished with 349 passing yards and two touchdowns. Despite avoiding surgery, there was some concern Newton would be limited or absent from team activities this offseason. While it isn't clear if he's back to 100 percent, his participation in OTAs would seem to put him on track for full clearance at some point before the start of training camp. Newton will be playing with a new-look offense that added RB C.J. Anderson and WRs Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and D.J. Moore (a first-round pick) during the offseason. The team did suffer a big loss with the departure of LG Andrew Norwell, along with smaller losses in RB Jonathan Stewart, TE Ed Dickson and WR Russell Shepard.