Panthers' Cam Newton: Three turnovers without a touchdown in Week 7

Newton completed 21 of 34 passes for 211 yards and two interceptions while adding nine carries for 50 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 17-3 loss to Chicago.

Newton looked ready to lead his team down the field for an opening-drive score, but fumbled just outside the red zone and watched Chicago safety Eddie Jackson run it all the way back for a defensive touchdown. He gave up another Jackson touchdown on a 75-yard pick-six in the second quarter, then managed to match Chicago's offensive ineptitude the rest of the way as neither team scored a point in the second half. Newton looked like he had turned a corner after throwing for a combined 671 yards and posting a 6:1 touchdown to interception ratio in Weeks 4 and 5, but has come crashing back down to earth with just 450 yards and a 1:5 ratio in his last two games.