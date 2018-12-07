Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing passes Friday

Newton (shoulder) was spotted throwing passes during Friday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Newton did not throw Wednesday or Thursday, but he was apparently feeling good enough to do so at the Panthers' final practice session of the week. Newton's availability for Week 14 remains undecided, and a final call on his status may not be made until Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories