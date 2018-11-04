Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws for pair of scores in win
Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers' 42-28 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed 11 times for 33 yards.
The Panthers' first three touchdowns came on the ground, as Christian McCaffrey found the end zone on two short touchdown runs and Curtis Samuel scored on a long winding scamper of 30 yards on a reverse. Newton then broke the ice himself with a 17-yard touchdown throw to Greg Olsen shortly before halftime before adding a 19-yard scoring strike to Curtis Samuel in the fourth quarter. The eight-year veteran has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but the opener this season, and he's now been interception-free for three consecutive contests. Newton will look to continue his stellar season during a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Steelers on Thursday night.
