Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws four touchdowns in lopsided victory

Newton completed 21 of 35 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed five times for 95 yards.

Newton thoroughly enjoyed himself Monday, leading the Panthers to a franchise-record 548 yards of offense while clinching a third straight victory. After throwing his first touchdown just before halftime, Newton's three in the second half included two to new top wideout Devin Funchess. Along with setting a season-high mark in passing scores and topping 250 yards for the first time since Week 5, a 69-yard rush during the third quarter helped Newton surpass 85 yards on the ground in consecutive outings. On the back of his best performance of the season, Newton will now rest up over the bye week and aim to keep Carolina rolling when the team visits the Jets in Week 12.