Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws four touchdowns in win over Packers

Newton completed 20 of 31 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers. He also rushed 14 times for 58 yards.

Newton was in command from the start, leading the Panthers on a 15-play, 85-yard touchdown drive on their first series. The quarterback then threw touchdowns on three of Carolina first four second-half drives, including a 30-yard connection with tight end Greg Olsen to begin the third quarter. Overall, Sunday marked the third time that Newton has totaled four touchdowns in a game this season, and his passing output ended a three-week streak with under 200 yards. Furthermore, thanks for a season-high 14 carries, Newton continued to make an impact on the ground, rushing for at least 50 yards for the seventh time in the last nine games. In stellar form at a critical period in the campaign, Newton has a home matchup versus the Buccaneers in Week 16.