Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws pair of touchdowns in blowout loss

Newton completed 23 of 29 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Panthers' 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Thursday. He also rushed twice for 10 yards. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.

Newton did what he could to keep the Panthers in the contest, but his defense simply couldn't keep up with the juggernaut that was the Steelers offense. Newton also faced heavy pressure throughout the night, as he took five sacks and was hit on seven occasions overall. He did connect with Christian McCaffrey for two more touchdowns through the air, as the pair continues to develop an excellent rapport in the passing game. Newton also extended his rather curious streak of two-touchdown games to seven, and he's managed multiple passing scores in all but contest this season. He'll look to bounce back from his third sub-200-yard game of the season against the Lions in a Week 11 matchup on Nov. 18.