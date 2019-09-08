Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws pick in loss
Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards and an interception during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble during the contest.
Though far from spectacular, Newton was fairly efficient by the time the Panthers were driving in the middle of the fourth quarter, down by two scores before he misjudged a lurking linebacker and threw a costly pick. The passing stats were mediocre for Newton and he didn't make up for it on the ground with three carries for a combined loss of two yards. Following offseason shoulder surgery, many expected Newton to cut back on his running and operate more from the pocket. That was certainly the case Sunday. Newton has some dynamic weapons to throw to and may run more as he works his way back, but being exclusively a pocket passer after being so effective as a runner isn't ideal for a quarterback who has finished a season better than 15th in the league in passer rating just once in his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...