Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws pick in loss

Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards and an interception during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble during the contest.

Though far from spectacular, Newton was fairly efficient by the time the Panthers were driving in the middle of the fourth quarter, down by two scores before he misjudged a lurking linebacker and threw a costly pick. The passing stats were mediocre for Newton and he didn't make up for it on the ground with three carries for a combined loss of two yards. Following offseason shoulder surgery, many expected Newton to cut back on his running and operate more from the pocket. That was certainly the case Sunday. Newton has some dynamic weapons to throw to and may run more as he works his way back, but being exclusively a pocket passer after being so effective as a runner isn't ideal for a quarterback who has finished a season better than 15th in the league in passer rating just once in his career.