Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws TD on only drive

Newton completed both of his pass attempts for 21 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Newton only played one drive and led the Panthers 75 yards on 10 plays, albeit with Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey doing the heavy lifting. Both of Newton's passes were short, simple completions to wide-open targets, with the second going to Kelvin Benjamin for a nine-yard touchdown on a slant. This may be Newton's only action of the preseason, as Panthers coach Ron Rivera typically rests his key starters in the fourth exhibition contest. Rivera might make an exception in this case because Newton was held out of the first two preseason games.