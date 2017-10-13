Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws three picks in loss
Newton completed 28 of 52 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed 11 times for 71 yards and another score.
Newton was forced to carry the Panthers in the absence of a running game, resulting in not only him leading the team on the ground, but also setting a new career high in passing attempts. The signal-caller got his third rushing touchdown of the season by keeping an option and juking a defender to score from 16 yards out. After that, though, Newton's performance was marred by a couple faultless turnovers deep in his own territory. His first interception only occurred after his own lineman was plowed back into him mid-throw, resulting in a floating pass that was easily picked off. Then, to start the second half, a simple screen pass bounced off Jonathan Stewart's hands and into a defender's. While Newton rallied with a one-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter, a miscommunication gave him a third interception on Carolina's next drive. Overall, Newton will be frustrated by his turnovers, yet his massive usage produced a decent fantasy output.
