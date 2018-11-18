Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws three touchdowns in loss
Newton completed 25 of 37 passes for 357 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Panthers' 20-19 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed twice for two yards.
Newton survived a rare injury scare in the third quarter, when he went down awkwardly after being hit in the pocket late in the third quarter and was subsequently sidelined temporarily with a left ankle injury. However, he returned to the game and managed a season-high passing yardage total while equaling a high-water mark in touchdown passes as well. Conversely, the 29-year-old signal-caller's rushing yardage was a season-low figure, and he's now rushed for just 12 yards over his last two games combined. Newton will undoubtedly continue tending to some residual soreness in his ankle this week, but the fact he returned to finish the contest implies his status for a Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks isn't in jeopardy.
