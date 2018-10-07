Panthers' Cam Newton: Throws two TD passes in win over Giants

Newton completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday against the Giants. He also carried eight times for 29 yards in the 33-31 win.

Newton connected with six different receivers as he notched his second-highest yardage output of the season. He connected with Curtis Samuel for a 25-yard touchdown to get his team on the board and later found Christian McCaffrey for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter. Newton did commit multiple turnovers for the first time this season and in part allowed the Giants to come back and take a late lead, but he engineered a last-minute drive to set up a long field goal to win the game as time expired. All in all it was another solid effort from Newton, but fantasy owners will hope for more next Sunday against the Redskins.