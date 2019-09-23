Panthers' Cam Newton: Timetable for return unclear

Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged Monday that "there's no exact timetable" for Newton's (foot) return to action, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he's ready," Rivera noted, while adding "at this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."

Newton has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, and given how quickly that call was made, we'd consider the Panthers' franchise QB week-to-week, and in turn, very iffy for Week 5's game against the Jaguars.