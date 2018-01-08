Panthers' Cam Newton: Totals 386 yards, two touchdowns in playoff defeat

Newton completed 24 of 40 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints. He also rushed eight times for 37 yards.

Newton was outstanding in Carolina's narrow defeat, passing for his second-most yardage in any game this season while committing no turnovers. Along with his two touchdown tosses, which included a 56-yard connection with Christian McCaffrey, Newton had a perfectly thrown pass dropped in the end zone during the first quarter. Following a turbulent recent stretch through the air, Newton was on point Sunday, when he also provided his usual punch on the ground. Although he was knocked out for one play during the fourth quarter after being poked in the eye, Newton was able to return following medical evaluation. Speaking of that, now that his season is over, Newton figures to benefit from the opportunity to finally rest the throwing shoulder he had surgically repaired last offseason. While that procedure ultimately didn't cost him any action this term, it put Newton behind the curb to kick off the campaign, when he finished with 3,302 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, and rushed for 754 yards and six more scores.