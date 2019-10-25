Panthers' Cam Newton: Travels with team this weekend
Newton (foot), who won't play Sunday at San Francisco, nonetheless is traveling with the Panthers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
The development is notable, as it marks the first time Newton has joined the team on a road trip since he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot after Week 2. It also comes on the heels of Newton putting in a more active workout on a side field Wednesday, going through more football-specific drills and focusing on his footwork. That said, he doesn't have a precise timetable for a return, which will give Kyle Allen another chance to lead the Panthers offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: No practice yet, but progressing•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Progressing in rehab•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Continuing rehab this week•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Big contract decision upcoming•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: 'Highly unlikely' for Week 8•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: On pace to practice next week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...