Panthers' Cam Newton: Travels with team this weekend

Newton (foot), who won't play Sunday at San Francisco, nonetheless is traveling with the Panthers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

The development is notable, as it marks the first time Newton has joined the team on a road trip since he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot after Week 2. It also comes on the heels of Newton putting in a more active workout on a side field Wednesday, going through more football-specific drills and focusing on his footwork. That said, he doesn't have a precise timetable for a return, which will give Kyle Allen another chance to lead the Panthers offense.