Panthers' Cam Newton: Trending toward playing Thursday
Newton (shoulder) increased his practice reps Monday and is on track to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton drew praise from coach Ron Rivera for his performance Monday, with the Panthers head man indicating the quarterback looked "really good." If all goes well, Newton appears poised to make his first appearance in a game since undergoing shoulder surgery in March. While his status for Thursday's contest still needs to be confirmed, Newton's likely participation during the preseason likely cements his availability heading into Week 1.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Hoping to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play this weekend•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Status TBD for Saturday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing in team drills•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing again Friday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Making progress, but won't play Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...