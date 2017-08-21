Panthers' Cam Newton: Trending toward playing Thursday

Newton (shoulder) increased his practice reps Monday and is on track to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton drew praise from coach Ron Rivera for his performance Monday, with the Panthers head man indicating the quarterback looked "really good." If all goes well, Newton appears poised to make his first appearance in a game since undergoing shoulder surgery in March. While his status for Thursday's contest still needs to be confirmed, Newton's likely participation during the preseason likely cements his availability heading into Week 1.