Panthers' Cam Newton: Two TD passes in win over Eagles
Newton completed 25 of 39 pass attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Eagles. He also carried seven times for 49 yards in the 21-17 win.
Newton completed 64 percent of his pass attempts as he spread the ball around to eight different receivers. He led the most improbable of comebacks by throwing touchdown passes to Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen late in the fourth quarter to put his team ahead. Newton also averaged seven yards per carry as he led the team in rushing. The veteran signal caller has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games and has just four turnovers to his name on the season. He's in the midst of another outstanding fantasy campaign and will look to keep it going in a tough matchup against the Ravens next Sunday.
