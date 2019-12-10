Panthers' Cam Newton: Undergoes surgery

Newton underwent surgery on the Lisfranc injury in his left foot Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

As Jourdan Rodrigue reported last week, the procedure was expected to be a "tightening of the Lisfranc area." With the surgery behind him, there's hope Newton will complete his rehab by the spring, per Person, which is in the middle of his potential recovery timelines (as little as 8-to-10 weeks and as many as 6-to-9 months). His health aside, Newton's future with the Panthers is in question, as the team can save $19.1 million in salary cap space if it trades or releases the veteran signal-caller.