Panthers' Cam Newton: Unlikely to start Week 9
Newton (foot) may be cleared to resume practicing this week, but he's not expected to start next Sunday's game against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Rapoport, Newton is scheduled for some follow-up tests on his left foot Monday as the Panthers' training staff assesses whether he's fit to participate Wednesday in the team's first practice of Week 9. Even if Newton gains clearance to practice, the Panthers probably won't be inclined to rush him back into game action by the weekend following a six-week layoff. That seemingly puts Kyle Allen on track for his sixth consecutive start, but the second-year signal-caller may have lost some steam in his bid to maintain the top job once Newton receives the green light to play. After guiding the Panthers to wins in his first four starts while throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions, Allen took a big step back in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers, who picked him off three times and held him to 4.3 yards per attempt.
