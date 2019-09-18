Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Using walking boot

Newton (foot) was still using a walking boot Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Newton presumably won't practice Wednesday, but the Panthers hope to get him back in some capacity Thursday or Friday. If not, he likely would miss Sunday's game in Arizona, with Kyle Allen then stepping in to start at quarterback. Newton is dealing with an aggravation of the mid-foot sprain he initially suffered in the third week of the preseason. He's completed 56.2 percent of passes for 6.4 YPA through two weeks, adding just five carries for negative-two yards.

