Panthers' Cam Newton: Using walking boot
Newton (foot) was still using a walking boot Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Newton presumably won't practice Wednesday, but the Panthers hope to get him back in some capacity Thursday or Friday. If not, he likely would miss Sunday's game in Arizona, with Kyle Allen then stepping in to start at quarterback. Newton is dealing with an aggravation of the mid-foot sprain he initially suffered in the third week of the preseason. He's completed 56.2 percent of passes for 6.4 YPA through two weeks, adding just five carries for negative-two yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...