Panthers' Cam Newton: Week 14 status uncertain

Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports. Afterward, Newton told Joe Person of The Athletic that he's "taking it day by day" to "be ready for Sunday" at Cleveland.

After a four-interception performance Week 13 against the Buccaneers, Newton's right throwing shoulder was described as "a little bit sore" by coach Ron Rivera, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of The Charlotte Observer. On Wednesday, Rivera wouldn't commit to Newton being available this Sunday. "We'll see," Rivera told Strickland. "We're not even to Friday yet." Based solely on his activity level at Wednesday's practice, Newton is following his regimen from previous weeks, but Rivera's comments indicate the quarterback isn't certain to be available this weekend. As a result, Newton's reps will be monitored closely to get a sense of his availability for Week 14. Taylor Heinicke would be the next man up if Newton is unable to play.