Panthers' Cam Newton: Week 3 status up in air

Coach Ron Rivera has yet to make a determination about Newton's (foot) status for Sunday's game in Arizona, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Newton is tending to an aggravation of a mid-foot sprain in his left foot, which has left him in a walking boot. Per Rivera, Newton has been focusing on rehab and attending meetings, but practice hasn't become a part of his Week 3 regimen. If Newton does miss Sunday's game, Kyle Allen is preparing to start in his absence.