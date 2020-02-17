Panthers' Cam Newton: Will likely be cleared in March
The Panthers expect Newton (foot) to pass a physical and be ready to return to football activity in March, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The team also expressed that Newton will be eased back into action if he is indeed cleared after undergoing surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Of course, there's no guarantee Newton will still be with the Panthers next month, as new coach Matt Ruhle and offensive coordinator Joe Brady may opt to cut or trade the 30-year-old quarterback -- they would save $19 million against the salary cap in 2020 -- and build around a younger signal-caller. This process could stretch into the offseason program as Newton's health is evaluated.
