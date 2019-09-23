Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't be rushed back
Kyle Allen's effective performance in Sunday's 38-20 win over Arizona could inspire the Panthers to take a more cautious approach with Newton's return from a foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Newton is still considered day-to-day, with a chance to practice as soon as Wednesday. His recovery timeline hasn't changed, but the sense of urgency should decrease after Allen led the team to a comfortable victory. The Panthers aren't likely to rush Newton back before he's 100 percent healthy, having already dealt with the negative consequences of that approach earlier this month. However, a return to practice Wednesday would give Newton a shot at playing in a Week 4 game against Houston.
