Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play in Week 4

Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for this coming Sunday's game against the Texans, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

As a result, Kyle Allen -- who threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Week 3's 38-20 win over the Cardinals -- is slated to start at QB for the Panthers for the second straight contest.

