Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play this weekend
Newton (shoulder) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Newton sat out team drills during the Panthers' joint practices with the Titans this week, so news that he won't play in Saturday's game is more of the same. The quarterback had his surgically repaired shoulder re-examined Friday, which could determine how Carolina manages his workload following Saturday's tilt. That being said, coach Ron Rivera said he'd be comfortable playing Newton in Week 1 even if he doesn't make any preseason appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Status TBD for Saturday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing in team drills•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing again Friday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Making progress, but won't play Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Doctors pleased with progress•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Does light throwing Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...