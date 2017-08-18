Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play this weekend

Newton (shoulder) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Newton sat out team drills during the Panthers' joint practices with the Titans this week, so news that he won't play in Saturday's game is more of the same. The quarterback had his surgically repaired shoulder re-examined Friday, which could determine how Carolina manages his workload following Saturday's tilt. That being said, coach Ron Rivera said he'd be comfortable playing Newton in Week 1 even if he doesn't make any preseason appearances.