Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't return Week 6

Coach Ron Rivera said that Newton (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. "Medically it doesn't make sense to put him on a plane for eight hours just to stand around," Rivera said of the quarterback.

Newton shed the walking boot on his left foot and was seen working out on the side during the Panthers' practice Tuesday, seemingly leaving the door open a crack for a potential return from a three-game absence this weekend. Rivera quickly dismissed any chance of Newton making a comeback in London, however, paving the way for Kyle Allen to make another start under center. Assuming Newton continues to progress steadily from the mild Lisfranc sprain and gradually increases his activity over the next several practices, he'll have a decent chance at playing Oct. 27 in San Francisco for what will be the Panthers' first game after their Week 7 bye.