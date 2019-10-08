Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't return Week 6
Coach Ron Rivera said that Newton (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. "Medically it doesn't make sense to put him on a plane for eight hours just to stand around," Rivera said of the quarterback.
Newton shed the walking boot on his left foot and was seen working out on the side during the Panthers' practice Tuesday, seemingly leaving the door open a crack for a potential return from a three-game absence this weekend. Rivera quickly dismissed any chance of Newton making a comeback in London, however, paving the way for Kyle Allen to make another start under center. Assuming Newton continues to progress steadily from the mild Lisfranc sprain and gradually increases his activity over the next several practices, he'll have a decent chance at playing Oct. 27 in San Francisco for what will be the Panthers' first game after their Week 7 bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...