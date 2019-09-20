Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't travel with team

Newton (foot) isn't traveling with the Panthers for Sunday's game in Arizona, though coach Ron Rivera said the quarterback "felt pretty good" at the end of the week, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rivera claims to be viewing the foot sprain as a day-to-day injury, but Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic notes that the Panthers coach has also mentioned giving Newton extra time to rest to decrease the odds of another setback. Kyle Allen will get the nod at quarterback for Week 3 in Arizona, and it sounds like this may not be his last start.