Phillips is signing with the Panthers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Phillips will be reunited with quarterback P.J. Walker, who also played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL this past spring. Walker-to-Phillips was the most prolific QB/WR connection in the league, with the 25-year-old Phillips leading the XFL in catches (31), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (nine) -- stats he compiled in only five games. Nonetheless, it'll be tough for Phillips to earn a roster spot for the regular season, coming in midway through training camp on a Panthers team that has some players with significant NFL experience competing for depth roles at wide receiver.