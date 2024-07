The Panthers placed Sims (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sims signed a reserve/future contract with Carolina in January after jumping around between the practice squads of multiple organizations last year. He could still have a chance in training camp to compete for a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster, but he'll need to pass a physical before he's eligible to practice and play in preseason contests.