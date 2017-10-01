Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Available in Week 4
Artis-Payne is listed as active Sunday in New England, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Artis-Payne will be available on game day for the first time this season. With all four running backs on the 53-man roster active, though, it remains to be seen exactly how he'll be utilized. More than likely, Artis-Payne is slated for special-teams duty.
