Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Could have Week 8 role

Artis-Payne had a strong week of practice and could have a role in the offensive game plan Sunday against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official website reports.

Artis-Payne has logged just one offensive snap in four games this season, and he didn't benefit from Fozzy Whittaker's (ankle) absence in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears. While it would be unwise to expect much this weekend, Artis-Payne eventually could start to push for some of Jonathan Stewart's workload, considering the 30-year-old is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry.