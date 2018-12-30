Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Could see more work in Week 17
Artis-Payne is likely to notice an elevated role on offense Sunday against the Saints with Carolina expected to limit lead back Christian McCaffrey's snap count, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Coach Ron Rivera hasn't explicitly said that McCaffrey, who is active for Week 17, will be limited, but that's a reasonable assumption given that the Panthers are out of playoff contention and don't have much to gain by handing the second-year player his usual massive workload in an otherwise meaningless regular-season finale. Given that McCaffrey has played approximately 97 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps this season, there will still be some extra volume to go around even if he works in more of a timeshare out of the backfield. Artis-Payne, who has just four touches across eight games this season, would be first in line to benefit if McCaffrey is rested or restricted at any point, but the uncertainty of what exactly the Auburn product's workload will look like makes it tough to roll with him in fantasy lineups with much confidence.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Tallies 20 yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Garners single carry•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets a carry•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Promoted to second string•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Week 1•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Makes regular-season roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...