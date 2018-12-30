Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Could see more work in Week 17

Artis-Payne is likely to notice an elevated role on offense Sunday against the Saints with Carolina expected to limit lead back Christian McCaffrey's snap count, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Ron Rivera hasn't explicitly said that McCaffrey, who is active for Week 17, will be limited, but that's a reasonable assumption given that the Panthers are out of playoff contention and don't have much to gain by handing the second-year player his usual massive workload in an otherwise meaningless regular-season finale. Given that McCaffrey has played approximately 97 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps this season, there will still be some extra volume to go around even if he works in more of a timeshare out of the backfield. Artis-Payne, who has just four touches across eight games this season, would be first in line to benefit if McCaffrey is rested or restricted at any point, but the uncertainty of what exactly the Auburn product's workload will look like makes it tough to roll with him in fantasy lineups with much confidence.