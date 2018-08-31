Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Efficient in preseason finale
Artis-Payne rushed five times for 35 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers. He also secured both of his targets for seven yards receiving.
Artis-Payne entered the night fighting for a roster spot behind Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson. That fact that he drew the start and proceeded to outperform his primary competition, Kenjon Barner, makes it seem as if Artis-Payne should be safe come Saturday's roster cuts. But then again, Barner more closely resembles the team's starter -- McCaffrey -- which could potentially hold weight in the minds of the Carolina coaching staff.
