Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Garners five touches
Artis-Payne rushed four times for eight yards and caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Artis-Payne had been featured for just one offensive snap this season prior to Sunday, when his strong week of practice was rewarded with an expanded workload. Although his production was still heavily restricted, Artis-Payne will be pleased by getting in on the action.
