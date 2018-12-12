Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Garners single carry

Artis-Payne rushed for five yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 26-20 loss to Cleveland.

The carry was just Artis-Payne's second touch of the season. He's totaled just six yards. With C.J. Anderson now out of town, the fourth-year back has a chance to be more involved in the offense, but -- even as RB No. 2 -- he figures to get RB3-level carries given the running prowess of Cam Newton. That, along with a Monday matchup against the Saints' top-three run defense, makes him a bad play this week.