Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Garners single carry
Artis-Payne rushed for five yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 26-20 loss to Cleveland.
The carry was just Artis-Payne's second touch of the season. He's totaled just six yards. With C.J. Anderson now out of town, the fourth-year back has a chance to be more involved in the offense, but -- even as RB No. 2 -- he figures to get RB3-level carries given the running prowess of Cam Newton. That, along with a Monday matchup against the Saints' top-three run defense, makes him a bad play this week.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets a carry•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Promoted to second string•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Inactive Week 1•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Makes regular-season roster•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Efficient in preseason finale•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Scores in second preseason tilt•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...